Paramount Global [PARA] moved up 2.21: Why It’s Important

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 2.21 gain after which it closed the day' session at $13.40.

All-New 24/7 Free Channel Available Exclusively on Pluto TV for A Limited Time Featuring NFL’s Library of Past Super Bowls.

Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service, today announced a brand-new launch of an exclusive pop-up channel helping fans gear up in the weeks surrounding Super Bowl LVIII. This new addition joins the successful ‘NFL Channel’ which launched on Pluto TV in 2019 featuring live game day coverage, NFL game replays, original shows, Emmy-Award winning series and more.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13697702 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Paramount Global stands at 3.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.58%.

The market cap for PARA stock reached $8.73 billion, with 609.00 million shares outstanding and 576.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.12M shares, PARA reached a trading volume of 13697702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paramount Global [PARA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $14.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 3.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77.

How has PARA stock performed recently?

Paramount Global [PARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, PARA shares dropped by -13.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.67 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.35, while it was recorded at 13.21 for the last single week of trading, and 15.27 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Global [PARA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

Earnings analysis for Paramount Global [PARA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Paramount Global posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -65.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to -8.10%.

Insider trade positions for Paramount Global [PARA]

The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PARA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PARA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.