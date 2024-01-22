Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN] is -29.69% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Opendoor Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: OPEN] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 4.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.15. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Opendoor to Report Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results on February 15th, 2024.

What: Opendoor Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference CallWhen: Thursday, February 15, 2024Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)Live Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events and Presentations page of the investor relations website, https://investor.opendoor.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19411436 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Opendoor Technologies Inc stands at 8.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.17%.

The market cap for OPEN stock reached $2.11 billion, with 637.39 million shares outstanding and 544.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.77M shares, OPEN reached a trading volume of 19411436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPEN shares is $3.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Opendoor Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opendoor Technologies Inc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPEN in the course of the last twelve months was 0.50.

How has OPEN stock performed recently?

Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.52. With this latest performance, OPEN shares dropped by -22.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.82 for Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.37, while it was recorded at 3.20 for the last single week of trading, and 3.00 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Opendoor Technologies Inc posted -0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Opendoor Technologies Inc go to 5.20%.

Insider trade positions for Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN]

The top three institutional holders of OPEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OPEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OPEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.