Mizuho slashes price target on Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY] – find out why.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. [NYSE: OXY] closed the trading session at $56.42. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 8:00 AM that 1PointFive and Trafigura Announce Direct Air Capture Carbon Removal Credit Agreement.

Announced during the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting, the purchase furthers Trafigura’s climate strategy to address emissions associated with the supply of energy and commodities.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.51 percent and weekly performance of -1.24 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.76M shares, OXY reached to a volume of 9462000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $67.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corp. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 7.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

OXY stock trade performance evaluation

Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.24. With this latest performance, OXY shares dropped by -4.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.89 for Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.12, while it was recorded at 56.76 for the last single week of trading, and 61.07 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Occidental Petroleum Corp. posted 1.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OXY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OXY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.