Meta Materials Inc [MMAT] Stock trading around $0.08 per share: What’s Next?

Meta Materials Inc [NASDAQ: MMAT] slipped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.08 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 4:00 PM that Meta Materials Announces Proposed SEC Settlement.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META”) (Nasdaq:MMAT), an advanced materials and nanotechnology company, today announced a proposed SEC settlement.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

As previously disclosed, Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company”) has been the subject of an investigation (the “Investigation”) by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC” or the “Commission”) with respect to, among other things, the merger involving Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and Metamaterial Inc. In connection with the Investigation, the Company announced in a Form 8-K filed on July 25, 2023 that the Company and two individuals (Messrs. Brda and Palikaras) received Wells Notices.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.80M shares, MMAT reached a trading volume of 19744595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Meta Materials Inc [MMAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has MMAT stock performed recently?

Meta Materials Inc [MMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.58. With this latest performance, MMAT shares gained by 4.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.58 for Meta Materials Inc [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0773, while it was recorded at 0.0722 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1831 for the last 200 days.

Meta Materials Inc [MMAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Meta Materials Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Earnings analysis for Meta Materials Inc [MMAT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Meta Materials Inc posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMAT.

Insider trade positions for Meta Materials Inc [MMAT]

The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MMAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MMAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.