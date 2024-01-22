Market cap of Intel Corp. [INTC] reaches 203.00B – now what?

Intel Corp. [NASDAQ: INTC] surged by $1.41 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $48.15. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Media Alert: Intel Launches Flagship Foundry Event.

Attendees will get first access to news and updates that will define Intel’s future foundry business and roadmap.

On Feb. 21, Intel will launch its annual flagship foundry event, IFS Direct Connect, in San Jose, California. Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger and other Intel leaders, including Stuart Pann, senior vice president and general manager of Intel Foundry Services, will deliver keynotes and news that bring to life Intel’s vision for delivering the world’s first AI system foundry and define the next era of silicon design, development and manufacturing.

Intel Corp. stock has also gained 1.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INTC stock has inclined by 35.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 44.29% and lost -4.18% year-on date.

The market cap for INTC stock reached $203.00 billion, with 4.22 billion shares outstanding and 4.21 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 40.68M shares, INTC reached a trading volume of 55880219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intel Corp. [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $43.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Intel Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corp. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.94.

INTC stock trade performance evaluation

Intel Corp. [INTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.07. With this latest performance, INTC shares gained by 5.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.66 for Intel Corp. [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.84, while it was recorded at 47.03 for the last single week of trading, and 36.41 for the last 200 days.

Intel Corp. [INTC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Intel Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 1.53.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intel Corp. [INTC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intel Corp. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corp. go to 10.62%.

Intel Corp. [INTC]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $154.08 billion, or None% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in INTC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in INTC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.