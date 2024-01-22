Market Analysts see PG&E Corp. [PCG] gaining to $16. Time to buy?

PG&E Corp. [NYSE: PCG] price surged by 0.12 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 12:30 PM that Kaled Awada Named Chief People Officer, Brings 20-Plus Years of Human Resources Leadership in Automotive, Energy Industries.

Kaled Awada, a 20-plus-year human resources executive with global energy and automotive corporations, has been named Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer of PG&E Corporation and its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (together, “PG&E”), effective today.

Awada will lead PG&E’s People organization, responsible for attracting and retaining the right workforce and fostering the right culture to meet the needs of PG&E’s customers and build a clean, climate-resilient energy system for the future. This includes talent acquisition, labor relations, coworker development and change management.

The one-year PCG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.02. The average equity rating for PCG stock is currently 1.88, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PG&E Corp. [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $19.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for PG&E Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corp. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

PCG Stock Performance Analysis:

PG&E Corp. [PCG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.81. With this latest performance, PCG shares dropped by -2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.49 for PG&E Corp. [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.52, while it was recorded at 17.07 for the last single week of trading, and 17.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PG&E Corp. Fundamentals:

PG&E Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

PCG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PG&E Corp. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corp. go to 10.50%.

PG&E Corp. [PCG] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $43.94 billion, or None% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PCG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PCG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.