Market Analysts see Macy’s Inc [M] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Macy’s Inc [NYSE: M] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.67% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.32%. The company report on January 21, 2024 at 7:16 PM that Macy’s, Inc. Board of Directors Responds to Unsolicited Non-Binding Proposal from Arkhouse and Brigade.

Arkhouse and Brigade Failed to Provide Evidence of a Viable Financing Plan and Unsolicited Proposal Lacks Compelling Value.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Macy’s, Inc. Board Remains Open to Opportunities to Create Shareholder Value and Will Continue to Act in the Best Interest of All Shareholders.

Over the last 12 months, M stock dropped by -23.61%. The one-year Macy’s Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.17. The average equity rating for M stock is currently 2.69, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.83 billion, with 274.07 million shares outstanding and 272.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.00M shares, M stock reached a trading volume of 11801828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Macy’s Inc [M]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $17.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 2.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 8.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.17.

M Stock Performance Analysis:

Macy’s Inc [M] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.32. With this latest performance, M shares dropped by -12.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.60 for Macy’s Inc [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.07, while it was recorded at 18.03 for the last single week of trading, and 15.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Macy’s Inc Fundamentals:

Macy’s Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

M Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Macy’s Inc posted 1.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc go to -3.22%.

Macy’s Inc [M] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in M stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in M stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.