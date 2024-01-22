Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI] stock Resumed by Goldman analyst, price target now $20

Kinder Morgan Inc [NYSE: KMI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.64% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.59%. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Kinder Morgan Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Raises 2024 Financial Guidance to Include Acquisition;.

Over the last 12 months, KMI stock dropped by -6.32%. The one-year Kinder Morgan Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.26. The average equity rating for KMI stock is currently 2.45, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.23 billion, with 2.25 billion shares outstanding and 1.94 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.94M shares, KMI stock reached a trading volume of 18851591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $20.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

KMI Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.59. With this latest performance, KMI shares dropped by -2.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.04 for Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.43, while it was recorded at 17.57 for the last single week of trading, and 17.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinder Morgan Inc Fundamentals:

Kinder Morgan Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.35.

KMI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kinder Morgan Inc posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc go to 0.30%.

Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KMI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KMI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.