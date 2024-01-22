JP Morgan lifts Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [NYSE: ZIM] loss -6.20% on the last trading session, reaching $12.87 price per share at the time. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 4:31 AM that ZIM Announces Agreement with Hoopo Systems to Deploy Hoopo’s Tracking Devices on ZIM’s Dry-Van Container Fleet.

The Deployment of hoopoSense Solar Cutting-Edge, Robust, and Cost-efficient Trackers on a Large Scale Puts ZIM at the Forefront of Technological Innovation in this Field.

ZIM’s Smart Container Powered by Hoopo is Designed to Improve Supply Chain Management with Highly Durable, Safe, and Power-Efficient Tracking Solution.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.42M shares, ZIM reached a trading volume of 10103862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $8.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 3.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 1.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.98.

Trading performance analysis for ZIM stock

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.20. With this latest performance, ZIM shares gained by 31.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.57 for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.41, while it was recorded at 13.45 for the last single week of trading, and 12.38 for the last 200 days.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.98 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd posted 3.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZIM.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM]

