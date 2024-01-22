Goldman slashes price target on Altimmune Inc [ALT] – find out why.

Altimmune Inc [NASDAQ: ALT] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -14.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.25. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Altimmune Announces Presentation of Pemvidutide Clinical Data at Upcoming NASH-TAG Conference on January 6, 2024.

Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced an abstract on pemvidutide in subjects with Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease1 will be presented at the NASH-TAG Conference, which will be held in Park City, UT on January 4-6, 2024. Pemvidutide is a novel, investigational, peptide-based GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of obesity and MASH2. Details for the presentation are as follows:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10711832 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Altimmune Inc stands at 14.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.29%.

The market cap for ALT stock reached $497.00 million, with 53.73 million shares outstanding and 53.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.65M shares, ALT reached a trading volume of 10711832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altimmune Inc [ALT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALT shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Altimmune Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimmune Inc is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1775.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62.

How has ALT stock performed recently?

Altimmune Inc [ALT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.50. With this latest performance, ALT shares gained by 11.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 190.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.30 for Altimmune Inc [ALT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.82, while it was recorded at 10.80 for the last single week of trading, and 4.30 for the last 200 days.

Altimmune Inc [ALT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Altimmune Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.89 and a Current Ratio set at 12.89.

Earnings analysis for Altimmune Inc [ALT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altimmune Inc posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALT.

Insider trade positions for Altimmune Inc [ALT]

The top three institutional holders of ALT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ALT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ALT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.