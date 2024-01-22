Ford Motor Co. [F] Revenue clocked in at $174.23 billion, down -8.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Ford Motor Co. [NYSE: F] price surged by 1.91 percent to reach at $0.21. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 1:04 PM that Ford F-Series Super Duty Prevails As North America Truck of the Year, Smart Technology and Heavy-Duty Capability Win Amongst Competition.

Ford trucks recognized for the fourth year in a row by the North American Car, Utility and Truck awards committee, naming the 2024 Ford F-Series® Super Duty® 2024 North America Truck of the Year.

The Ford F-Series® Super Duty® is a productivity workhorse combining BUILT FORD TOUGH® ingenuity with available class-exclusive1 features like Pro Trailer Hitch Assist, Onboard Scales and Smart Hitch, making towing and trailering easy.

The one-year F stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.11. The average equity rating for F stock is currently 2.46, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ford Motor Co. [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $13.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ford Motor Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Co. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 8.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.03.

F Stock Performance Analysis:

Ford Motor Co. [F] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.36. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -6.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.40 for Ford Motor Co. [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.13, while it was recorded at 11.28 for the last single week of trading, and 12.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ford Motor Co. Fundamentals:

Ford Motor Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.03 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

F Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ford Motor Co. posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Co. go to -7.81%.

Ford Motor Co. [F] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $29.12 billion, or None% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in F stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in F stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.