Fisker Inc [FSR] Stock trading around $0.79 per share: What’s Next?

Fisker Inc [NYSE: FSR] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -2.69 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.79. The company report on January 19, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Fisker Issues Statement on NHTSA Preliminary Evaluation.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) has issued the following statement on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Office of Defects Investigation’s (ODI) Preliminary Evaluation of reported braking issues with the 2023 Fisker Ocean:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 47588242 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fisker Inc stands at 12.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.80%.

The market cap for FSR stock reached $276.66 million, with 350.56 million shares outstanding and 199.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.14M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 47588242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fisker Inc [FSR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 3.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Fisker Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

How has FSR stock performed recently?

Fisker Inc [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.12. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -51.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.00 for Fisker Inc [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8680, while it was recorded at 0.8980 for the last single week of trading, and 4.8621 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc [FSR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fisker Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 1.68.

Earnings analysis for Fisker Inc [FSR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fisker Inc posted -0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSR.

Insider trade positions for Fisker Inc [FSR]

The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FSR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FSR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.