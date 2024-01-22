Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] moved down -6.05: Why It’s Important

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ESPR] closed the trading session at $2.02. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 9:15 PM that Esperion Announces Pricing of $85.1 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Jefferies LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.44 percent and weekly performance of -32.67 percent. The stock has been moved at 34.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 126.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.19M shares, ESPR reached to a volume of 23289100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESPR shares is $8.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23.

ESPR stock trade performance evaluation

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.67. With this latest performance, ESPR shares dropped by -4.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.29 for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.86, while it was recorded at 2.51 for the last single week of trading, and 1.46 for the last 200 days.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.21 and a Current Ratio set at 1.58.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. go to 16.90%.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]: Institutional Ownership

