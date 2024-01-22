Energy Transfer LP [ET] Is Currently 0.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] closed the trading session at $13.79. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Sunoco LP Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Call Timing.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) (“SUN”) announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial and operating results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Management will hold a conference call that same day at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss SUN’s results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.07 percent and weekly performance of -0.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.40M shares, ET reached to a volume of 11164563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Energy Transfer LP [ET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $17.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 1.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 7.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

ET stock trade performance evaluation

Energy Transfer LP [ET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.93. With this latest performance, ET shares dropped by -0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.95 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.66, while it was recorded at 13.84 for the last single week of trading, and 13.23 for the last 200 days.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Energy Transfer LP [ET] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Transfer LP posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to 9.30%.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.