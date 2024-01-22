DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] Is Currently 0.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.21% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.53%. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 7:30 AM that DraftKings Set to Launch Top-Rated Online Sportsbook in Vermont on January 11.

“As a Boston-based company, we are thrilled for the opportunity to further expand in the New England region and provide Vermont with access to safe and legal sports betting,” said Matt Kalish, President, DraftKings North America. “This is an exciting time of year with the NFL Playoffs about to kick off, and Vermonters will now have the opportunity to engage with their favorite sports on our industry-leading DraftKings Sportsbook app.”.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, DKNG stock rose by 170.84%. The one-year DraftKings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.29. The average equity rating for DKNG stock is currently 1.57, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.54 billion, with 450.57 million shares outstanding and 444.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.28M shares, DKNG stock reached a trading volume of 14697977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $40.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41.

DKNG Stock Performance Analysis:

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.53. With this latest performance, DKNG shares gained by 6.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 170.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.99 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.97, while it was recorded at 35.37 for the last single week of trading, and 29.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DraftKings Inc. Fundamentals:

DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

DKNG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DraftKings Inc. posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DKNG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DKNG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.