CSX Corp. [CSX] fell -0.35% so far this year. What now?

CSX Corp. [NASDAQ: CSX] price surged by 0.29 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 10:00 AM that CSX Leads Industry in Intermodal Customer Satisfaction.

The survey, conducted between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, involved shippers and intermodal marketing companies (IMCs). Among the four U.S. Class I railroads, CSX was voted the top performer by 38.8% of respondents, outpacing its closest competitor by more than 14 percentage points. This honor marks the second consecutive JOC survey in which CSX has been recognized for its exceptional performance in this sector, as the rail company also was named the top performer in a similar survey released in May 2023. CSX’s internal measurement for intermodal on-time performance was 99.8% in 2023.

The one-year CSX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.1. The average equity rating for CSX stock is currently 1.64, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CSX Corp. [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $37.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for CSX Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corp. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 21.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CSX Stock Performance Analysis:

CSX Corp. [CSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.06. With this latest performance, CSX shares gained by 0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.75 for CSX Corp. [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.28, while it was recorded at 34.60 for the last single week of trading, and 31.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CSX Corp. Fundamentals:

CSX Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

CSX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CSX Corp. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corp. go to 6.73%.

CSX Corp. [CSX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CSX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CSX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.