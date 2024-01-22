Cleanspark Inc [CLSK] fell -37.72% so far this year. What now?

Cleanspark Inc [NASDAQ: CLSK] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -0.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.87. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 8:45 AM that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces Monthly Operational Update for December 2023.

December Co-Location Business Revenue increased 34% M/M.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21304099 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cleanspark Inc stands at 10.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.44%.

The market cap for CLSK stock reached $1.27 billion, with 184.75 million shares outstanding and 176.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.55M shares, CLSK reached a trading volume of 21304099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLSK shares is $11.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLSK stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cleanspark Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleanspark Inc is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLSK in the course of the last twelve months was 16.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.37.

How has CLSK stock performed recently?

Cleanspark Inc [CLSK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.81. With this latest performance, CLSK shares dropped by -36.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 171.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.13 for Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.16, while it was recorded at 7.38 for the last single week of trading, and 5.46 for the last 200 days.

Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cleanspark Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.37 and a Current Ratio set at 1.38.

Earnings analysis for Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cleanspark Inc posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLSK.

Insider trade positions for Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]

