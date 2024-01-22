AT&T, Inc. [NYSE: T] jumped around 0.27 points on Friday, while shares priced at $16.67 at the close of the session, up 1.65%. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 2:00 PM that Mynd Immersive Unveils the Great American Elderverse at CES 2024 with AT&T, HTC VIVE, and CTA Foundation.

First of its Kind Virtual Reality Initiative to Enrich Lives of Aging Adults in Over 500 Senior Care Communities Nationwide.

Mynd Immersive, previously known as MyndVR, is proud to announce the launch of the Great American Elderverse at CES 2024. This groundbreaking national campaign, supported by collaborations with AT&T, HTC VIVE, and the CTA Foundation, is set to transform the lives of millions of older adults across the United States in the years to come. As a starting point, this initiative is intended to introduce Mynd Immersive’s virtual reality (VR) therapeutics to over 500 underserved senior care communities, powered by VIVE’s expanding product line, including VIVE Flow, VIVE XR Elite, and VIVE Focus 3.

Compared to the average trading volume of 37.91M shares, T reached a trading volume of 52534507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AT&T, Inc. [T]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $18.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for AT&T, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T, Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 7.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.53.

How has T stock performed recently?

AT&T, Inc. [T] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.71. With this latest performance, T shares gained by 1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.32 for AT&T, Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.47, while it was recorded at 16.48 for the last single week of trading, and 15.87 for the last 200 days.

AT&T, Inc. [T]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AT&T, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.53 and a Current Ratio set at 0.58.

Earnings analysis for AT&T, Inc. [T]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AT&T, Inc. posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T, Inc. go to 0.42%.

Insider trade positions for AT&T, Inc. [T]

There are presently around $75.02 billion, or None% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in T stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in T stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.