Apple Inc [NASDAQ: AAPL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.55% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.22%. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 7:00 PM that Apple Hongdae to welcome its first customers this Saturday, January 20, in South Korea.

The seventh store in the country welcomes the community with a special Today at Apple session featuring hip-hop artist Beenzino.

Apple® today previewed Apple Hongdae, the seventh retail store in South Korea and the 100th Apple Store® location in the Asia-Pacific region. Located in the center of a bustling university neighborhood in Seoul, Apple Hongdae will offer an exciting space for students, their families, and the local community to discover and shop Apple’s incredible lineup of products and services, receive exceptional support from highly knowledgeable team members, and participate in free Today at Apple® sessions to learn how to get the most out of their products.

Over the last 12 months, AAPL stock rose by 41.68%. The one-year Apple Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.54. The average equity rating for AAPL stock is currently 2.11, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2961.88 billion, with 15.55 billion shares outstanding and 15.45 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 54.41M shares, AAPL stock reached a trading volume of 68713330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Apple Inc [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $198.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Apple Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc is set at 3.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 47.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 29.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

AAPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Apple Inc [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.22. With this latest performance, AAPL shares dropped by -2.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.23 for Apple Inc [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 189.80, while it was recorded at 186.48 for the last single week of trading, and 181.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apple Inc Fundamentals:

Apple Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

AAPL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apple Inc posted 1.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc go to 6.14%.

Apple Inc [AAPL] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $1.82 trillion, or None% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AAPL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.