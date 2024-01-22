AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] stock Reiterated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $4.75

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [NYSE: AMC] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $4.51. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 8:00 AM that This Friday Is National Popcorn Day, and AMC Theatres® Is Celebrating With Unlimited Popcorn Refill Deals and Unique Popcorn-Themed Merch Available in Theatres and Online.

AMC guests can take advantage of the unlimited refills on any size popcorn all day long on Jan. 19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

AMC guests can celebrate in style with the purchase of an exclusive, limited edition Loungefly popcorn Crossbody bag, sold in theatres while supplies last.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc stock has also loss -4.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMC stock has declined by -50.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -88.20% and lost -26.31% year-on date.

The market cap for AMC stock reached $894.60 million, with 198.36 million shares outstanding and 197.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.17M shares, AMC reached a trading volume of 11040614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $7.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19.

AMC stock trade performance evaluation

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.04. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -33.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.88 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.54, while it was recorded at 4.36 for the last single week of trading, and 27.28 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.64.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc posted -2.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.