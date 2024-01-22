Alphabet Inc [GOOG] Is Currently 2.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Alphabet Inc [NASDAQ: GOOG] gained 2.06% or 2.98 points to close at $147.97 with a heavy trading volume of 26837409 shares. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM that Questex’s Silverlinings Announces First Ever Cloud Innovation Awards Finalists for Top Cloud Changemaker Category.

Winners to be Announced December 7 During the Cloud Executive Summit in Sonoma, CA.

The daily chart for GOOG points out that the company has recorded 23.79% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 22.12M shares, GOOG reached to a volume of 26837409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alphabet Inc [GOOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOG shares is $156.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOG in the course of the last twelve months was 23.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.01.

Trading performance analysis for GOOG stock

Alphabet Inc [GOOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.99. With this latest performance, GOOG shares gained by 7.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.91 for Alphabet Inc [GOOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.05, while it was recorded at 144.83 for the last single week of trading, and 128.31 for the last 200 days.

Alphabet Inc [GOOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Alphabet Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.01 and a Current Ratio set at 2.04.

Alphabet Inc [GOOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alphabet Inc posted 1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc go to 18.74%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Alphabet Inc [GOOG]

The top three institutional holders of GOOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GOOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GOOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.