Tango Therapeutics Inc [TNGX] is 10.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tango Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TNGX] plunged by -$0.52 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $10.95. The company report on January 5, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Tango Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Tango Therapeutics 2023 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals as an inducement material to such individual’s entering into employment with Tango Therapeutics, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

Tango Therapeutics Inc stock has also gained 11.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TNGX stock has inclined by 52.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 211.97% and gained 10.61% year-on date.

The market cap for TNGX stock reached $1.12 billion, with 88.18 million shares outstanding and 51.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 664.69K shares, TNGX reached a trading volume of 4712465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tango Therapeutics Inc [TNGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNGX shares is $17.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Tango Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tango Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.54.

TNGX stock trade performance evaluation

Tango Therapeutics Inc [TNGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.17. With this latest performance, TNGX shares gained by 2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 211.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.47 for Tango Therapeutics Inc [TNGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.06, while it was recorded at 10.90 for the last single week of trading, and 6.38 for the last 200 days.

Tango Therapeutics Inc [TNGX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tango Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.54 and a Current Ratio set at 8.54.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tango Therapeutics Inc [TNGX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tango Therapeutics Inc posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TNGX.

Tango Therapeutics Inc [TNGX]: Institutional Ownership

