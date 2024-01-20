Foot Locker Inc [FL] Revenue clocked in at $8.12 billion, down -13.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Foot Locker Inc [NYSE: FL] loss -2.14% or -0.59 points to close at $26.94 with a heavy trading volume of 3447313 shares. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 6:45 AM that FOOT LOCKER, INC. REPORTS 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS; NARROWS 2023 OUTLOOK.

Total Sales Decreased 8.6%; Comparable-Store Sales Decreased 8.0%.

The daily chart for FL points out that the company has recorded 3.14% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, FL reached to a volume of 3447313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Foot Locker Inc [FL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $25.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 3.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02.

Trading performance analysis for FL stock

Foot Locker Inc [FL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.68. With this latest performance, FL shares dropped by -11.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.27 for Foot Locker Inc [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.02, while it was recorded at 27.88 for the last single week of trading, and 26.93 for the last 200 days.

Foot Locker Inc [FL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Foot Locker Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

Foot Locker Inc [FL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Foot Locker Inc posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 90.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FL.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Foot Locker Inc [FL]

