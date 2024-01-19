why Zoetis Inc [ZTS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $223.92

Zoetis Inc [NYSE: ZTS] slipped around -0.4 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $190.50 at the close of the session, down -0.21%. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Zoetis Wins 2024 Catalyst Award.

Prestigious award recognizes the company’s global initiative to advance Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Zoetis is the first animal health company to receive this honor.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, ZTS reached a trading volume of 3832709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zoetis Inc [ZTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTS shares is $223.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Zoetis Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoetis Inc is set at 3.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTS in the course of the last twelve months was 58.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.16.

How has ZTS stock performed recently?

Zoetis Inc [ZTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.16. With this latest performance, ZTS shares dropped by -2.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.77 for Zoetis Inc [ZTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 186.01, while it was recorded at 194.01 for the last single week of trading, and 178.25 for the last 200 days.

Zoetis Inc [ZTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Zoetis Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.16 and a Current Ratio set at 3.87.

Earnings analysis for Zoetis Inc [ZTS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zoetis Inc posted 1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoetis Inc go to 10.45%.

Insider trade positions for Zoetis Inc [ZTS]

The top three institutional holders of ZTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ZTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ZTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.