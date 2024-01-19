why Irobot Corp [IRBT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $51.00

Irobot Corp [NASDAQ: IRBT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -14.23% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -20.61%. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:01 PM that iRobot Reports Third-Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, IRBT stock dropped by -50.91%. The one-year Irobot Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.69. The average equity rating for IRBT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $658.29 million, with 27.42 million shares outstanding and 26.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 804.72K shares, IRBT stock reached a trading volume of 2418279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Irobot Corp [IRBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRBT shares is $51.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRBT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Irobot Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Irobot Corp is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRBT in the course of the last twelve months was 276.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.96.

IRBT Stock Performance Analysis:

Irobot Corp [IRBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.61. With this latest performance, IRBT shares dropped by -37.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.60 for Irobot Corp [IRBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.82, while it was recorded at 28.48 for the last single week of trading, and 38.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Irobot Corp Fundamentals:

Irobot Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

IRBT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Irobot Corp posted -1.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -860.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Irobot Corp go to 29.00%.

Irobot Corp [IRBT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IRBT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IRBT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IRBT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.