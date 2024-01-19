why GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.00

GigaCloud Technology Inc [NASDAQ: GCT] slipped around 0.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $22.16 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 8:54 AM that GigaCloud Technology Inc Recognized as Winner in Furniture Today’s 2023 Reader Rankings.

Industry leader named winner in “Best Logistics Technology Company” and “Best Ecommerce Technology” categories.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, GCT reached a trading volume of 3773318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GCT shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for GigaCloud Technology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GigaCloud Technology Inc is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for GCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for GCT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.84.

How has GCT stock performed recently?

GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.17. With this latest performance, GCT shares gained by 69.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 150.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 266.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.41 for GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.42, while it was recorded at 21.20 for the last single week of trading, and 9.90 for the last 200 days.

GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

GigaCloud Technology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.84 and a Current Ratio set at 2.43.

Earnings analysis for GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GigaCloud Technology Inc posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 94.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GCT.

Insider trade positions for GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT]

The top three institutional holders of GCT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GCT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GCT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.