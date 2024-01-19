why Adverum Biotechnologies Inc [ADVM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.80

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc [NASDAQ: ADVM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.18% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.31%. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Adverum Biotechnologies to Present LUNA Preliminary Efficacy and Safety Data at the 47th Annual Meeting of the Macula Society.

“We are very pleased to have the opportunity to present our initial Phase 2 efficacy and safety data from the LUNA study at the Macula Society meeting” stated Laurent Fischer, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Adverum Biotechnologies. “We recently received confirmation that our abstract was accepted and we are delighted to present at a medical conference focused on groundbreaking advances in retinal and macular diseases. We look forward to sharing those data during the meeting in early February rather than before year end, as originally planned.”.

Over the last 12 months, ADVM stock rose by 28.97%. The one-year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.63. The average equity rating for ADVM stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $85.87 million, with 100.12 million shares outstanding and 87.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 310.48K shares, ADVM stock reached a trading volume of 4195901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Adverum Biotechnologies Inc [ADVM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADVM shares is $3.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADVM stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADVM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

ADVM Stock Performance Analysis:

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc [ADVM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.31. With this latest performance, ADVM shares gained by 4.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.73 for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc [ADVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8531, while it was recorded at 0.8372 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2305 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Adverum Biotechnologies Inc Fundamentals:

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.32 and a Current Ratio set at 4.32.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc [ADVM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ADVM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ADVM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ADVM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.