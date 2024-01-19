Wall Street Analyst Resumed Nerdy Inc [NRDY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Nerdy Inc [NYSE: NRDY] gained 0.32% on the last trading session, reaching $3.14 price per share at the time. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Nerdy to Participate in Needham Growth Conference.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY), a leading platform for delivering live online learning, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Needham Growth Conference on January 16, 2024 at 12:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. CT. Chuck Cohn, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Pello, Chief Financial Officer, will represent Nerdy at the conference.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on Nerdy’s investor relations website at https://www.nerdy.com/investors. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

If compared to the average trading volume of 915.14K shares, NRDY reached a trading volume of 3416528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nerdy Inc [NRDY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRDY shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRDY stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Nerdy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nerdy Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRDY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

Trading performance analysis for NRDY stock

Nerdy Inc [NRDY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.18. With this latest performance, NRDY shares gained by 3.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRDY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.31 for Nerdy Inc [NRDY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.95, while it was recorded at 3.12 for the last single week of trading, and 3.62 for the last 200 days.

Nerdy Inc [NRDY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Nerdy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.46 and a Current Ratio set at 2.46.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Nerdy Inc [NRDY]

The top three institutional holders of NRDY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NRDY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NRDY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.