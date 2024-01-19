Wall Street Analyst Initiated Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Celsius Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CELH] slipped around -0.29 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $59.58 at the close of the session, down -0.48%. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 10:00 AM that [solidcore] Launches New Membership Benefit Program, core collective.

[solidcore] secures partnerships with Liquid I.V., Milk Makeup, Daily Harvest, CELSIUS, Care/of and Heyday to elevate how members fuel up, show up, connect and recover.

Strength training workout, [solidcore], is kicking off the new year with a treat for its most dedicated clients, a brand-new membership perk program, core collective. Available beginning today for [solidcore] members, the core collective program aims to support not only the in-studio experience but every aspect of members’ fitness and wellness journey.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, CELH reached a trading volume of 3519780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELH shares is $72.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELH stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Celsius Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsius Holdings Inc is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 64.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CELH in the course of the last twelve months was 247.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.99.

How has CELH stock performed recently?

Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.35. With this latest performance, CELH shares gained by 19.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.88 for Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.06, while it was recorded at 59.77 for the last single week of trading, and 50.37 for the last 200 days.

Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Celsius Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.99 and a Current Ratio set at 3.58.

Insider trade positions for Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]

The top three institutional holders of CELH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CELH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CELH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.