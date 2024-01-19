Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS] Is Currently -4.12 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [NYSE: VIPS] slipped around -0.65 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $15.11 at the close of the session, down -4.12%. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Vipshop Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on November 14, 2023.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, VIPS reached a trading volume of 2947806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIPS shares is $18.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.93.

How has VIPS stock performed recently?

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.33. With this latest performance, VIPS shares dropped by -9.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.88 for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.05, while it was recorded at 16.11 for the last single week of trading, and 15.87 for the last 200 days.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.98 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Earnings analysis for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR go to 1.62%.

Insider trade positions for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS]

The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VIPS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VIPS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.