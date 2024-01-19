TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ] fell -83.46% so far this year. What now?

TransCode Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: RNAZ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -49.54% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -77.85%. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 1:27 PM that TransCode Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $7.25 Million Public Offering.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering..

Over the last 12 months, RNAZ stock dropped by -99.77%. The one-year TransCode Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.09. The average equity rating for RNAZ stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Compared to the average trading volume of 132.52K shares, RNAZ stock reached a trading volume of 3519724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNAZ shares is $120.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNAZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransCode Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.83.

RNAZ Stock Performance Analysis:

TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -77.85. With this latest performance, RNAZ shares dropped by -83.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNAZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.33 for TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.24, while it was recorded at 3.50 for the last single week of trading, and 91.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TransCode Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

TransCode Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.67 and a Current Ratio set at 1.67.

RNAZ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TransCode Therapeutics Inc posted -6.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNAZ.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RNAZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RNAZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RNAZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.