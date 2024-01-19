TE Connectivity Ltd [TEL] Revenue clocked in at $16.03 billion, down -7.15% YTD: What’s Next?

TE Connectivity Ltd [NYSE: TEL] gained 1.03% or 1.33 points to close at $130.46 with a heavy trading volume of 2969011 shares. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 8:28 AM that TE Connectivity to hold annual general meeting of shareholders March 13, 2024.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) will hold its 2024 annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) on March 13 at 2 p.m. CET at the Park Hyatt Zürich, Beethoven-Strasse 21, 8002 Zürich, Switzerland. Shareholders who are registered with voting rights in the share register of TE as of the close of business (EST) on Feb. 22 (the record date) will be entitled to vote on the matters presented at the AGM. Beneficial holders whose shares are held by nominees registered with voting rights in TE’s share register on their behalf as of the same time and date will be entitled to instruct nominees to vote on the matters presented at the AGM.

Full details about voting are provided in TE’s preliminary proxy statement for the AGM, which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (Notice) relating to the AGM will be mailed to each shareholder registered in the share register of TE as of the close of business (EST) on Jan. 4. Instructions on how to access the proxy materials over the internet or request a printed set of proxy materials will be provided in the Notice. The Notice also will provide instructions on how to submit a proxy over the internet or via mail.

The daily chart for TEL points out that the company has recorded -8.83% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, TEL reached to a volume of 2969011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TE Connectivity Ltd [TEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEL shares is $151.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for TE Connectivity Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TE Connectivity Ltd is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEL in the course of the last twelve months was 16.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for TEL stock

TE Connectivity Ltd [TEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.03. With this latest performance, TEL shares dropped by -7.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.49 for TE Connectivity Ltd [TEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.35, while it was recorded at 130.87 for the last single week of trading, and 129.81 for the last 200 days.

TE Connectivity Ltd [TEL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

TE Connectivity Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.77.

TE Connectivity Ltd [TEL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TE Connectivity Ltd go to 11.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at TE Connectivity Ltd [TEL]

