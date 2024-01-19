TD Cowen lifts American International Group Inc [AIG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

American International Group Inc [NYSE: AIG] gained 0.73% on the last trading session, reaching $67.24 price per share at the time. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 4:16 PM that AIG to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 13, 2024, and Host Conference Call on February 14.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. AIG’s press release and financial supplement will be available in the Investors section of AIG’s website at https://www.aig.com.

AIG will also host a conference call on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review these results. The live, listen-only webcast is open to the public and can be accessed in the Investors section of https://www.aig.com. A replay will be available after the call at the same location.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, AIG reached a trading volume of 3553823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American International Group Inc [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $76.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 1.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for American International Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.81.

Trading performance analysis for AIG stock

American International Group Inc [AIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, AIG shares gained by 1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.57 for American International Group Inc [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.04, while it was recorded at 67.20 for the last single week of trading, and 59.60 for the last 200 days.

American International Group Inc [AIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

American International Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 9.87.

American International Group Inc [AIG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc go to 14.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at American International Group Inc [AIG]

The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AIG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AIG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.