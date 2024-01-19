Tandem Diabetes Care Inc [TNDM] Stock trading around $24.91 per share: What’s Next?

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc [NASDAQ: TNDM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.32% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.95%. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Tandem Diabetes Care’s t:slim X2™ Insulin Pump is the First Automated Insulin Delivery System to Integrate with Abbott’s New FreeStyle Libre® 2 Plus Sensor.

Abbott’s latest innovation, the FreeStyle Libre® 2 Plus sensor, is available for the first time for t:slim X2™ insulin pump users in the U.S.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Tandem’s Control-IQ™ hybrid closed-loop technology now integrates with the first and only 15-day continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) sensor in the U.S.1.

Over the last 12 months, TNDM stock dropped by -41.95%. The one-year Tandem Diabetes Care Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.16. The average equity rating for TNDM stock is currently 2.22, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.62 billion, with 65.21 million shares outstanding and 64.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, TNDM stock reached a trading volume of 3048027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tandem Diabetes Care Inc [TNDM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNDM shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.64.

TNDM Stock Performance Analysis:

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc [TNDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.95. With this latest performance, TNDM shares dropped by -12.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.54 for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc [TNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.32, while it was recorded at 25.33 for the last single week of trading, and 26.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Fundamentals:

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.28 and a Current Ratio set at 4.05.

TNDM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -316.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TNDM.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc [TNDM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TNDM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TNDM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TNDM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.