Sensata Technologies Holding Plc [ST] fell -8.38% so far this year. What now?

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc [NYSE: ST] surged by $0.6 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $34.42. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 12:37 PM that Sensata Paves the Way for Sustainable Water Use with New Smart Pressure Sensor for In-Meter Monitoring.

Sensata’s new Digital Water Pressure Sensor allows for remote pressure monitoring by utilities to identify distribution issues, leaks, and other non-revenue water events.

Unique package designed to manage pressure throughout life of the meter.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc stock has also loss -1.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ST stock has declined by -8.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.91% and lost -8.38% year-on date.

The market cap for ST stock reached $5.21 billion, with 152.43 million shares outstanding and 150.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, ST reached a trading volume of 3880694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sensata Technologies Holding Plc [ST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ST shares is $45.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ST stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Sensata Technologies Holding Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for ST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for ST in the course of the last twelve months was 13.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.07.

ST stock trade performance evaluation

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc [ST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.80. With this latest performance, ST shares dropped by -4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.41 for Sensata Technologies Holding Plc [ST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.18, while it was recorded at 34.31 for the last single week of trading, and 39.31 for the last 200 days.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc [ST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.07 and a Current Ratio set at 2.86.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sensata Technologies Holding Plc [ST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sensata Technologies Holding Plc go to 10.00%.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc [ST]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.