Scotiabank slashes price target on Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX] – find out why.

Brixmor Property Group Inc [NYSE: BRX] loss -0.72% or -0.16 points to close at $22.17 with a heavy trading volume of 3175156 shares. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 4:05 PM that BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP ANNOUNCES TAX REPORTING INFORMATION FOR 2023 DISTRIBUTIONS.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) (“Brixmor” or the “Company”) announced today the tax reporting information for the 2023 distributions on its common stock. The tax reporting information as it will be reported on the Form 1099-DIV, on a per share basis, is as follows:.

The daily chart for BRX points out that the company has recorded -3.65% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, BRX reached to a volume of 3175156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $25.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRX in the course of the last twelve months was 29.35.

Trading performance analysis for BRX stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.40. With this latest performance, BRX shares dropped by -5.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.12 for Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.40, while it was recorded at 22.54 for the last single week of trading, and 21.59 for the last 200 days.

Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brixmor Property Group Inc go to -8.39%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX]

The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.