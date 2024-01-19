Scorpio Tankers Inc [STNG] Revenue clocked in at $1.50 billion, up 7.93% YTD: What’s Next?

Scorpio Tankers Inc [NYSE: STNG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.04% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.79%. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 6:29 AM that Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces an Agreement to Sell an MR Product Tanker and the Exercise of Purchase Options on Five Ships.

Over the last 12 months, STNG stock rose by 24.80%. The one-year Scorpio Tankers Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.0. The average equity rating for STNG stock is currently 1.14, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.61 billion, with 61.26 million shares outstanding and 47.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, STNG stock reached a trading volume of 3052233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Scorpio Tankers Inc [STNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNG shares is $79.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Scorpio Tankers Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scorpio Tankers Inc is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

STNG Stock Performance Analysis:

Scorpio Tankers Inc [STNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.79. With this latest performance, STNG shares gained by 11.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.23 for Scorpio Tankers Inc [STNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.85, while it was recorded at 64.25 for the last single week of trading, and 52.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Scorpio Tankers Inc Fundamentals:

Scorpio Tankers Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.83.

Scorpio Tankers Inc [STNG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of STNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in STNG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in STNG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.