Nordic American Tankers Ltd [NAT] is 5.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nordic American Tankers Ltd [NYSE: NAT] loss -0.89% on the last trading session, reaching $4.45 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 6:50 AM that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Greetings for the Season.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, NAT reached a trading volume of 3417399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nordic American Tankers Ltd [NAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAT shares is $5.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordic American Tankers Ltd is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for NAT in the course of the last twelve months was 5.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.41.

Trading performance analysis for NAT stock

Nordic American Tankers Ltd [NAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, NAT shares gained by 7.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.92 for Nordic American Tankers Ltd [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.29, while it was recorded at 4.44 for the last single week of trading, and 3.98 for the last 200 days.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd [NAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Nordic American Tankers Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.41 and a Current Ratio set at 1.81.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd [NAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nordic American Tankers Ltd posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordic American Tankers Ltd go to 5.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Nordic American Tankers Ltd [NAT]

The top three institutional holders of NAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.