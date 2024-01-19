New York Times Co. [NYT] Revenue clocked in at $2.42 billion, down -2.98% YTD: What’s Next?

New York Times Co. [NYSE: NYT] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 0.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $47.53. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 9:00 AM that The New York Times Company to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results on February 7, 2024.

This press release can be downloaded from www.nytco.com.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) today announced that it will issue its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, February 7, at approximately 7:00 a.m. E.T. by posting the results on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.nytco.com. At that time, the Company will issue an advisory release over a newswire service to announce that the results have been posted and are available on the Company’s website at investors.nytco.com. The Company’s earnings conference call will be held that morning at 8:30 a.m. E.T.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2989837 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of New York Times Co. stands at 2.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.06%.

The market cap for NYT stock reached $7.82 billion, with 164.28 million shares outstanding and 159.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, NYT reached a trading volume of 2989837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New York Times Co. [NYT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYT shares is $46.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYT stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for New York Times Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Times Co. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for NYT in the course of the last twelve months was 29.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.19.

How has NYT stock performed recently?

New York Times Co. [NYT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.39. With this latest performance, NYT shares gained by 4.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.55 for New York Times Co. [NYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.20, while it was recorded at 48.07 for the last single week of trading, and 41.80 for the last 200 days.

New York Times Co. [NYT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

New York Times Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

Earnings analysis for New York Times Co. [NYT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New York Times Co. posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Times Co. go to 13.25%.

Insider trade positions for New York Times Co. [NYT]

The top three institutional holders of NYT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NYT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NYT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.