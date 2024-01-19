Neogen Corp. [NEOG] Is Currently 0.65 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Neogen Corp. [NASDAQ: NEOG] gained 0.65% or 0.11 points to close at $16.99 with a heavy trading volume of 3413155 shares. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 8:45 AM that Neogen® Releases SureKill® Gel Bait Pro Applicator.

Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has launched the newest product in the SureKill® pest management line, the SureKill Gel Bait Pro Applicator.

Crafted with industrial-grade plastic and steel, the SureKill Gel Bait Pro Applicator is a durable, lightweight tool that allows users to effortlessly target inconvenient and challenging areas while minimizing bait waste and innovating baiting protocols.

The daily chart for NEOG points out that the company has recorded -24.96% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, NEOG reached to a volume of 3413155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Neogen Corp. [NEOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEOG shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Neogen Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neogen Corp. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEOG in the course of the last twelve months was 222.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.63.

Trading performance analysis for NEOG stock

Neogen Corp. [NEOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.39. With this latest performance, NEOG shares dropped by -12.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.83 for Neogen Corp. [NEOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.94, while it was recorded at 17.64 for the last single week of trading, and 18.92 for the last 200 days.

Neogen Corp. [NEOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Neogen Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.63 and a Current Ratio set at 3.54.

Neogen Corp. [NEOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Neogen Corp. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Neogen Corp. [NEOG]

The top three institutional holders of NEOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.