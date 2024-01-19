Murphy Oil Corp. [MUR] fell -10.64% so far this year. What now?

Murphy Oil Corp. [NYSE: MUR] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 1.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $38.12. The company report on December 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Murphy Oil Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Thursday, January 25, 2024 to discuss fourth quarter 2023 earnings. The company plans to release its financial and operating results before the market opens that morning.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

A webcast link and related presentation material will be included on the Investors page of the company’s website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2959168 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Murphy Oil Corp. stands at 2.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.39%.

The market cap for MUR stock reached $5.89 billion, with 155.47 million shares outstanding and 146.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, MUR reached a trading volume of 2959168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Murphy Oil Corp. [MUR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUR shares is $50.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUR stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Murphy Oil Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Murphy Oil Corp. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for MUR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.93.

How has MUR stock performed recently?

Murphy Oil Corp. [MUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.98. With this latest performance, MUR shares dropped by -9.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.30 for Murphy Oil Corp. [MUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.15, while it was recorded at 38.46 for the last single week of trading, and 41.35 for the last 200 days.

Murphy Oil Corp. [MUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Murphy Oil Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.93 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

Earnings analysis for Murphy Oil Corp. [MUR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Murphy Oil Corp. go to -11.00%.

Insider trade positions for Murphy Oil Corp. [MUR]

The top three institutional holders of MUR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MUR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MUR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.