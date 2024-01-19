Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA] is -36.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mesa Air Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MESA] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 3.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.64. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 4:20 PM that Mesa Air Group Enters New Agreements with United Airlines for Improved Operating and Financing Terms and Provides Update on CRJ-900 Asset Sale Program.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3474352 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mesa Air Group Inc. stands at 16.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.56%.

The market cap for MESA stock reached $26.14 million, with 40.83 million shares outstanding and 32.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 445.87K shares, MESA reached a trading volume of 3474352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MESA shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MESA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Mesa Air Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mesa Air Group Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MESA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

How has MESA stock performed recently?

Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.69. With this latest performance, MESA shares dropped by -34.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MESA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.85 for Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8472, while it was recorded at 0.7500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4797 for the last 200 days.

Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Mesa Air Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

Earnings analysis for Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mesa Air Group Inc. posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MESA.

Insider trade positions for Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA]

