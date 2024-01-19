Market cap of Rocket Companies Inc [RKT] reaches 1.54B – now what?

Rocket Companies Inc [NYSE: RKT] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 0.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.58. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 12:30 PM that Rocket Companies Appoints Jonathan Mildenhall as Chief Marketing Officer.

Mildenhall is an internationally recognized marketing leader with decades of experience growing brands for public companies including Coca Cola and Airbnb.

Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), the Detroit-based fintech platform company including mortgage, real estate and other financial services businesses, today announced that it has named Jonathan Mildenhall as its first ever group Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective January 8, 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3193079 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rocket Companies Inc stands at 3.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.79%.

The market cap for RKT stock reached $1.54 billion, with 123.49 million shares outstanding and 117.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, RKT reached a trading volume of 3193079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $10.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.44.

Rocket Companies Inc [RKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.75. With this latest performance, RKT shares dropped by -15.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.47 for Rocket Companies Inc [RKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.24, while it was recorded at 11.95 for the last single week of trading, and 9.65 for the last 200 days.

The top three institutional holders of RKT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RKT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RKT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.