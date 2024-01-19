Market cap of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] reaches 3.12M – now what?

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [NASDAQ: RSLS] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 5.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.24. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 8:31 AM that ReShape Lifesciences® Engages Maxim Group LLC To Identify Strategic M&A Partnership Alternatives.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3322721 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stands at 9.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.77%.

The market cap for RSLS stock reached $3.12 million, with 13.14 million shares outstanding and 12.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.81M shares, RSLS reached a trading volume of 3322721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RSLS shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RSLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has RSLS stock performed recently?

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.10. With this latest performance, RSLS shares dropped by -28.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.72 for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2548, while it was recorded at 0.2448 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2020 for the last 200 days.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

Earnings analysis for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. posted -8.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -10/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RSLS.

Insider trade positions for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]

