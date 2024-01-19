Market cap of NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI] reaches 54.54B – now what?

NXP Semiconductors NV [NASDAQ: NXPI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.98% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.15%. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 8:00 AM that HONEYWELL AND NXP SEMICONDUCTORS COLLABORATE TO HELP ENHANCE BUILDING ENERGY MANAGEMENT.

Enhanced machine learning and autonomous decision-making will help enable more energy efficient, convenient solutions.

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) and NXP® Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) announced at CES 2024 that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to help optimize the way commercial buildings sense and securely control energy consumption.

Over the last 12 months, NXPI stock rose by 24.24%. The one-year NXP Semiconductors NV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.09. The average equity rating for NXPI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $54.54 billion, with 259.46 million shares outstanding and 257.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, NXPI stock reached a trading volume of 3147758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $232.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-19-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors NV is set at 6.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 20.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.38.

NXPI Stock Performance Analysis:

NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.15. With this latest performance, NXPI shares dropped by -9.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.41 for NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 209.75, while it was recorded at 209.34 for the last single week of trading, and 196.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NXP Semiconductors NV Fundamentals:

NXP Semiconductors NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.38 and a Current Ratio set at 1.92.

NXPI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors NV go to 10.00%.

NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NXPI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.