Market cap of Marpai Inc [MRAI] reaches 8.98M – now what?

Marpai Inc [NASDAQ: MRAI] gained 36.09% on the last trading session, reaching $1.15 price per share at the time. The company report on January 12, 2024 at 8:30 AM that MARPAI HIRES JOHN POWERS AS PRESIDENT.

Accomplished Industry Veteran with Proven Track Record of Successful High Growth Operations to support Marpai’s vision of Affordable, Intelligent, Healthcare.

Marpai, Inc. (“Marpai” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MRAI), an independent national Third-Party Administration company transforming the $22 billion TPA market supporting self-funded employer health plans, today announced the appointment of John Powers as the Company’s President. Powers is an accomplished healthcare benefits executive with over 30 years’ experience. Powers was previously CEO of Homestead Smart Health Plans.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, MRAI reached a trading volume of 17038483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marpai Inc [MRAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRAI shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marpai Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25.

Trading performance analysis for MRAI stock

Marpai Inc [MRAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.45. With this latest performance, MRAI shares dropped by -38.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.00 for Marpai Inc [MRAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5048, while it was recorded at 1.0130 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7301 for the last 200 days.

Marpai Inc [MRAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Marpai Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

Marpai Inc [MRAI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marpai Inc posted -1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRAI.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Marpai Inc [MRAI]

