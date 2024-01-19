Market cap of Corning, Inc. [GLW] reaches 25.73B – now what?

Corning, Inc. [NYSE: GLW] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 1.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $30.16. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM that Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Creates New Standards of Durability and Visual Clarity with Corning® Gorilla® Armor.

Corning® Gorilla® Armor is the most scratch resistant, optically advanced Gorilla® Glass yet, enabling unprecedented durability and a maximized visual experience on Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4969123 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Corning, Inc. stands at 1.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.47%.

The market cap for GLW stock reached $25.73 billion, with 823.00 million shares outstanding and 770.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, GLW reached a trading volume of 4969123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Corning, Inc. [GLW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLW shares is $32.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLW stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Corning, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corning, Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLW in the course of the last twelve months was 65.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

How has GLW stock performed recently?

Corning, Inc. [GLW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.73. With this latest performance, GLW shares dropped by -0.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.63 for Corning, Inc. [GLW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.31, while it was recorded at 30.31 for the last single week of trading, and 31.33 for the last 200 days.

Corning, Inc. [GLW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Corning, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Corning, Inc. [GLW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corning, Inc. go to 4.70%.

Insider trade positions for Corning, Inc. [GLW]

The top three institutional holders of GLW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GLW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GLW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.