Market cap of Broadcom Inc [AVGO] reaches 535.51B – now what?

Broadcom Inc [NASDAQ: AVGO] price surged by 3.65 percent to reach at $40.24. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Broadcom Named a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management by Global Analyst Firm.

“We continue to bring groundbreaking innovations to the Workspace ONE DEX solution to provide the most comprehensive Anywhere Workspace platform that enables customers to support the increasing complexities of hybrid work,” said Shankar Iyer, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing Division, Broadcom. “We are thrilled to be named a leader in The Forrester Wave™. To us, this recognition validates our vision and commitment to enable our customers to deliver a seamless and secure workspace on any device or location.”.

The one-year AVGO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.02. The average equity rating for AVGO stock is currently 1.81, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Broadcom Inc [AVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGO shares is $1167.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Broadcom Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadcom Inc is set at 26.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVGO in the course of the last twelve months was 30.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.56.

AVGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Broadcom Inc [AVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.86. With this latest performance, AVGO shares gained by 1.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.46 for Broadcom Inc [AVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1,024.80, while it was recorded at 1,114.04 for the last single week of trading, and 857.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Broadcom Inc Fundamentals:

Broadcom Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.56 and a Current Ratio set at 2.82.

AVGO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadcom Inc go to 12.57%.

Broadcom Inc [AVGO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AVGO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AVGO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.