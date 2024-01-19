Market Analysts see Inter & Co Inc [INTR] gaining to $5.30. Time to buy?

Inter & Co Inc [NASDAQ: INTR] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -1.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.46. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 11:10 AM that Inter&Co Secures Long-Term Naming Rights for Orlando’s Soccer-Specific Stadium.

Financial Super App secures long-term naming rights; Home of Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride to be renamed Inter&Co Stadium.

First-of-its-kind international partnership will bring new investment to Orlando clubs, venue, and community.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13635897 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Inter & Co Inc stands at 5.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.75%.

The market cap for INTR stock reached $1.79 billion, with 284.77 million shares outstanding and 203.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 378.08K shares, INTR reached a trading volume of 13635897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inter & Co Inc [INTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTR shares is $5.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Inter & Co Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inter & Co Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.26.

How has INTR stock performed recently?

Inter & Co Inc [INTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.17. With this latest performance, INTR shares dropped by -14.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.75 for Inter & Co Inc [INTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.23, while it was recorded at 4.93 for the last single week of trading, and 3.79 for the last 200 days.

Inter & Co Inc [INTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Inter & Co Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Inter & Co Inc [INTR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inter & Co Inc posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTR.

Insider trade positions for Inter & Co Inc [INTR]

