Market Analysts see Gamestop Corporation [GME] falling to $6.20. Time to buy?

Gamestop Corporation [NYSE: GME] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 1.49 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.29. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that GameStop Discloses Third Quarter 2023 Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3860965 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gamestop Corporation stands at 4.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.86%.

The market cap for GME stock reached $4.37 billion, with 304.60 million shares outstanding and 266.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.23M shares, GME reached a trading volume of 3860965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gamestop Corporation [GME]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GME shares is $11.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GME stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Gamestop Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gamestop Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for GME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for GME in the course of the last twelve months was 40.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

How has GME stock performed recently?

Gamestop Corporation [GME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.15. With this latest performance, GME shares dropped by -17.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.55 for Gamestop Corporation [GME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.07, while it was recorded at 14.47 for the last single week of trading, and 18.78 for the last 200 days.

Gamestop Corporation [GME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Gamestop Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.65.

Earnings analysis for Gamestop Corporation [GME]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gamestop Corporation posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 223.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GME.

Insider trade positions for Gamestop Corporation [GME]

The top three institutional holders of GME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GME stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GME stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.